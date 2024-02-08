|
08.02.2024 15:51:02
DRDGold increases unit cost guidance for 2024
DRDGOLD forecast full year gold production for the 12 months ended June to come in at the lower end of its 165,000 to 175,000 ounce guidance, and unit costs would increase.Commenting in a production report for the six months ended December this week, the South African gold producer said cash operating unit cost guidance would increase from R770 000/kg to R800 000/kg.This was despite an expected easing in costs during the second half of the year. Unit costs in the first six months of the year would come in 14% higher – or R257.5m – to a total of R2.1bn owing to increases in machine hire costs and contract reclamation costs at its Ergo site and increases mainly in reagent usage at Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR).Electricity costs also increased as a result of the reclamation of Driefontein 3 and the installation of a high shear agitator at the Driefontein 2 plant to release more gold at FWGR, the firm said in its production update.Despite this, interim and share earnings will be higher for the six months coming in between 65.3 and 71.5 South African cents respectively – an increase of between 5% and 15%. This compares to earnings of 62.3c/s for the six months to December in 2022.The improvement in earnings was largely owing to a strong dollar and rand gold price.As at December 31, DRDGOLD held R1.53bn in cash and cash equivalents compared to R2.39bn a year earlier. The lower cash is a result of spending R1.1bn in investing activities, a year-on-year increase of R685.7m.The post DRDGold increases unit cost guidance for 2024 appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DRDGold Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu DRDGold Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DRDGold Ltd.
|0,67
|-5,67%
|DRDGold LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 10 Shs
|6,80
|-3,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.