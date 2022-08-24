|
24.08.2022 08:54:02
DRDGOLD rails against failing SA but “makes a plan” with R1.4bn in capex committed
DRDGOLD maintained the final dividend at 40 cents per share and has committed the company to capital expenditure of R1.4bn in the current financial year despite outlining “a litany” of social and economic problems besetting South Africa.“To do well here requires that a business face up to the reality of its environment, ‘making a plan’ and building internal capacity and redundancy,” said Niël Pretorius, CEO of DRDGOLD.The company retreats mining dumps and tailings left by former gold mining firms but its operations – Ergo east of Johannesburg and Far West Gold Recoveries in the far west next to Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines – sit beside stranded communities.As a result, the company is at the forefront of social and economic pressures in South Africa where unemployment was last cited at 33.9% for the second quarter, a slight improvement over the previous quarter. The company also contends with electricity interruptions owing to national loadshedding.Citing this year’s Fraser Institute survey, in which South Africa had the fourth worst jurisdiction for mining globally, Pretorius commented: “That does not mean that it is impossible to thrive in this jurisdiction – it simply means that the standards of political governance is not such that it enables and promotes business”.Pretorius was commenting in the firm’s annual results ended June 30 in which DRDGOLD posted R1.12bn in profit compared to R1.44bn for the previous 12-month period. At R1.12bn, headline earnings for the 2022 financial year were 22% lower year-on-year.Gold production and the gold price received were largely steady year-on-year at 183,902 ounces and $1,829/oz (R894,409/kg) respectively, but it was cost inflation that made its presence felt. Cash operating costs increased 11% in rand terms year-on-year to R600,875/kg “driven substantially by increases in the cost of key consumables, diesel, steel and cyanide”, the company said.DRDGOLD guided to cash operating costs of approximately R685,000/kg for the current financial year following production of between 160,000 and 180,000 oz, slightly lower than the current year as a result of a marginal decline in grade.The total dividend was 60c/share compared to 80c/share for the previous 12 months after DRDGOLD declared a lower interim payout. The company ended with cash and cash equivalents of R2.53bn as of June 30, 16% higher than at the year-end point in 2021.The post DRDGOLD rails against failing SA but “makes a plan” with R1.4bn in capex committed appeared first on Miningmx.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Capex SA CAPEX (A) 1 Vote
|580,00
|5,65%
|DRDGold Ltd.
|0,60
|0,00%
