Dream Finders Home a Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QMNU / ISIN: US26154D1000

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07.08.2026 13:19:19

Dream Finders Homes To Acquire Beazer Homes For $2.2 Bln; Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) announced on Friday that it would buy Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) in an all-cash deal valued at an enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion.

The combined company will become the sixth-largest U.S. homebuilder.

Under the terms, Beazer shareholders will receive $33.50 in cash for each share, representing an implied price-to-book multiple of 0.8x.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to Beazer shareholder approval and regulatory approvals. Upon closing, the combined company will operate in 26 markets and approximately 520 active communities across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Texas, West, and Midwest.

Dream Finders said the deal creates a platform with complementary geographic footprints spanning 26 of the top 50 U.S. MSAs.

The companies expect to generate over $100 million in annual run-rate cost synergies from production efficiencies, purchasing improvements, and reduced overhead. Dream Finders also expect the deal to be double-digit percentage accretive to earnings per share in year one.

Dream Finders plans to finance the deal with existing capital resources and committed financing from Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and affiliates of Kennedy Lewis Asset Management. The company said it remains committed to returning to target leverage metrics within 18 to 24 months.

Dream Finders reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook of approximately 9,250 home closings. The outlook does not include any Beazer closings post-close.

In a separate release, Beazer reported fiscal third-quarter results and withdrew its financial outlook. It canceled its August 10 earnings call.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Zelman Partners and Vestra Advisors advised Dream Finders. J.P. Morgan and Moelis advised Beazer.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Dream Finders Homes were down 0.71 percent, changing hands at $13.92, after closing Thursday's regular session 5.40 percent lower.

Beazer Homes USA shares fell 0.03 percent to $33.50 in pre market trading on the NYSE, after ending Thursday's regular session 1.79 percent lower.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Beazer Homes USA Inc 28,60 -1,38% Beazer Homes USA Inc
Dream Finders Homes Inc Registered Shs -A- 15,03 7,20% Dream Finders Homes Inc Registered Shs -A-

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