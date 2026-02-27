CAR Aktie
Dreaming of a Car-Lite Retirement? These Cities Make It Easier Than You Think.
The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report is a comprehensive look at the United States, including everything from small towns to giant metropolises. Transportation is one of the key factors that come up. In some areas, you simply have to have an automobile. But what if you want to or have to stop driving for some reason? There are plenty of options for you; here are a few of the best.If you are looking to retire in the Northeast, there are some obvious choices with regard to expansive transportation systems. New York City and Boston are the top names that come to mind. However, don't overlook other cities in the region, such as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Those two cities actually rank No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, on The Motley Fool's list of top cities to retire to in the Northeast. That said, Pittsburgh is known for its many stairs, so retirees with physical limitations might want to avoid it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
