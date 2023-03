Dremio adds new Apache Iceberg features to its data lakehouse

Dremio is adding new features to its data lakehouse including the ability to copy data into Apache Iceberg tables and roll back changes made to these tables. Apache Iceberg is an open-source table format used by Dremio to store analytic data sets. In order to copy data into Iceberg tables, enterprises and developers have to use the new “copy into SQL” command, the company said.“With one command, customers can now copy data from CSV and JSON file formats stored in Amazon S3, Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS), HDFS, and other supported data sources into Apache Iceberg tables using the columnar Parquet file format for performance,” Dremio said in an announcement Wednesday.To read this article in full, please click here