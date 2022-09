Dremio Cloud review: A fast and flexible data lakehouse on AWS

Both data warehouses and data lakes can hold large amounts of data for analysis. As you may recall, data warehouses contain curated, structured data, have a predesigned schema that is applied when the data is written, call on large amounts of CPU, SSDs, and RAM for speed, and are intended for use by business analysts. Data lakes hold even more data that can be unstructured or structured, initially stored raw and in its native format, typically use cheap spinning disks, apply schemas when the data is read, filter and transform the raw data for analysis, and are intended for use by data engineers and data scientists initially, with business analysts able to use the data once it has been curated..To read this article in full, please click here