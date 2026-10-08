ROC Energy Acquisition Aktie

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WKN DE: A3ECEL / ISIN: US26205E1073

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08.10.2026 12:39:37

Drilling Tools International To Acquire Saltire Energy And Foxley Energy, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) announced an agreement to acquire Saltire Energy Limited and Foxley Energy Limited, a provider of rental drilling tools, in a cash-and-stock deal.

As per the terms of the deal, the total consideration consists of approximately $80 million in cash and 17.4 million shares of DTI common stock, par value $0.0001 per share.

The company expects the deal to be accretive to both adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted free cash flow per share in the first year following closing, support stronger cash flow generation per share, and significantly expand its international presence.

DTI plans to fund the cash consideration through new debt financing and borrowings under its existing credit facility.

Upon closing, which is expected in the first quarter of 2027, Wayne Prejean will continue to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DTI. Meanwhile, Mike Loggie, Saltire's founder, and all members of Saltire's management team will remain with the combined company.

In pre-market hours, DTI was trading at $2.5, up 5.93 percent on the Nasdaq.

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