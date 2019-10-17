Drillinginfo Announces Brand Name Change to Enverus with Sparksight Video Production

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enverus, formerly Drillinginfo, is the leading data, software, and insights company focused on the energy industry. Enverus has seen tremendous growth through product innovation, market expansion, and acquisitions. As part of the company's recent rebranding, and in celebration of its 20-year anniversary, Enverus saw value in creating an elaborate video campaign series. Together with Sparksight's video production team, Enverus created customer testimonial videos, product demo videos, corporate culture videos, and a rebranding announcement to celebrate its new identity as Enverus.



The Enverus overview video defines the vision of Enverus: Creating the future of energy together.

The Enverus logo video is an animated logo parade of the companies acquired, followed by the reveal of new brand name: Enverus.

The Enverus explainer video shows how the Operator Intelligence Suite can relieve traditional market pain points through powerful analytics.

"Enverus' work with Sparksight has spanned video creation for product launches, new employee welcome messages and the launch of our rebranding from Drillinginfo to Enverus. As the leading SaaS and data analytics company for the energy industry, video is a compelling medium for us to communicate value to our customers, the industry and to employees. Sparksight has been a great collaborator for all." - Alicia Recupero, VP, Marketing -Enverus

To commemorate the success of this phenomenal collaboration with Enverus, Sparksight recently selected Enverus to be the next winner of the Sparky Award for Marketing Excellence. Each quarter, the Sparksight team selects one client to recognize for particularly remarkable marketing campaigns, ideas, and achievements within their field. Enverus is a tremendous example of just how impactful great video, and great collaborators, can be when launching a brand.

