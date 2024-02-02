|
02.02.2024 11:49:17
DRIS Issue Price
2 February 2024
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
DRIS Issue Price
The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Scheme ("DRIS”) for the final dividend, announced on 19 December 2023 (the "Final Dividend”) has been set at 44.58p. This is the last published ex-dividend NAV per Ordinary Share, as at close of business on 26 January 2024.
Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Final Dividend can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the "DRIS Mandate") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The payment date of the Final Dividend and the allotment date of the new Ordinary shares, to be issued pursuant to the DRIS dividend alternative (the "New Ordinary Shares”), is 15 February 2024. The date for admission and dealing of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to be on or around 21 February 2024.
END
For further information, please contact:
|JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 892 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
