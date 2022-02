Drive-Through Lanes Came Back in a Big Way, They're Here to Stay

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.If you come to a fork in the road, odds are it might have been left there by someone who just exited the drive-through.New data shows demand for grabbing a meal without leaving the comfort of the driver's seat has been transformative for the real estate of restaurants, especially after the pandemic made drive-through restaurants an even bigger part of life.Continue reading