Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Available at PhysicianOne Urgent Care Locations

HARTFORD, Conn., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PhysicianOne Urgent Care (P1UC) is announcing new protocols to make drive-up COVID-19 testing easy for consumers. This new service is available at all of its Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York locations. Patients with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, loss of taste/smell or shortness of breath can get pre-screened online via a contactless Virtual Visit to qualify them for a reservation for a quick drive-up test at the nearest PhysicianOne Urgent Care location.

COVID-19 testing is available seven days per week at all PhysicianOne Urgent Care locations for anyone who has successfully received a Virtual Visit pre-screen.

"Everyone is affected by COVID-19, and it's understandable that people are anxious. We are now able to offer expert, personalized medical advice and private COVID-19 testing in local communities," announced Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of PhysicianOne Urgent Care. "Although people are sick and having symptoms, they do not seem to be seeking care and advice for managing their symptoms or seeking testing options. It is critical that people with symptoms check in with a medical expert for personalized advice regarding their care and to understand the facts about testing. More than 50% of symptomatic patients now qualify for testing, and the results of the test will help us understand this disease and will be important for the ongoing management of our patients' health."

To obtain a reservation for quick drive-up testing, be sure to first schedule a pre-screening Virtual Visit at www.P1UC.com and simply click the 'check-in online' option. During the Virtual Visit, a PhysicianOne Urgent Care provider will assess patient concerns and symptoms, answer questions, and recommend next steps the patient should take. If a patient needs to be tested, a reservation for drive-up testing will be made at one of PhysicianOne Urgent Care's 23 locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York. If further medical evaluation is needed, an urgent private appointment will be scheduled with a medical expert.

For routine illnesses or injuries, PhysicianOne Urgent Care continues to see patients safely in all center locations through their online check-in and call ahead options for contactless, compassionate care. Patients are safely escorted from their car to a sterile exam room without the risk of contacting sick patients.

About PhysicianOne Urgent Care

PhysicianOne Urgent Care provides quality, easily accessible, walk-in and virtual medical care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. All 23 locations throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York provide services 365 days per year, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., weekdays, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weekends and holidays. Experienced providers are available at all times. X-ray and lab services are available on-site. Insurance is accepted; self-pay options are also available. Parking is available at all locations.

Founded in 2008, PhysicianOne Urgent Care was the first in the market to be accredited and certified by the Urgent Care Association. In Connecticut and New York, PhysicianOne Urgent Care is proud to be an Affiliate of Yale New Haven Health and a Tufts Medical Center partner in Massachusetts.

For more information, including a list of services, locations, insurances accepted, career opportunities, to check-in online, and more, please visit www.P1UC.com.

Contact

Lindsey Holland

Marketing Manager

lholland@p1uc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drive-up-covid-19-testing-available-at-physicianone-urgent-care-locations-301037742.html

SOURCE PhysicianOne Urgent Care