Drive your dreams to reality with Supercar Experiences

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Are you a Supercar enthusiast? If yes, then Supercar Experiences have brought to you the best Track Days anyone can offer. The company has set a new standard for people who want to experience driving supercars. There is a range of supercars which are offered. All of them are properly insured, so you don't have to worry about anything. They have worked really hard to bring the thrilling dreams and desires of supercar lovers to life.

With their Exotic Car Track Days offers, Supercar Experiences have made exhilarating driving experiences for people incredibly easy and joyful. They are offering Track Days at Grand Bend Motorplex and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park Race Tracks. The best part is that they also provide assistance in the form of professionally trained and expert instructors who aid you through the whole process. Apart from bringing incredible track days services to Supercar lovers, they also offer the best pricing in Canada for vehicles like Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari 458, Porsche GT3, Audi R8, Nissan GTR, and more.

Track Days

The most thrilling and exhilarating Exotic Car Track Days experience you can have! You will have the freedom to reach the limit of the car, taking the whole experience to another level. You will be under the supervision of expert driving coaches, so there will be nothing to worry about. All you have to do is follow the instructions and keep your nerves intact as it is going to take you on an incredibly fast ride.

They offer Track Day services on two very diverse and different tracks. The first one is the DDT Track at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville. This is mostly used by professionals who are in the training process solely because it has more than twenty turns. On the other hand, the raceway at Grand Bend Motorplex in Grand Bend is made for those who are looking for some by bringing their dreams to the roads. This track has relatively fewer turns and has longer straight aways. Consequently, you can hit the speed potential of the car.

Supercar Experiences offers two tiers of vehicles. They include the following:

TIER 1 VEHICLES:

FERRARI 458 SPYDER, LAMBORGHINI HURACAN SPYDER, LAMBORGHINI HURACAN COUPE, MCLAREN MP4-12C, PORSCHE GT3

TIER 2 VEHICLES:

LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO, AUDI R8, NISSAN GTR, MERCEDES AMG GTS, FERRARI 430,

Track Day packages

There are eight-track day packages that supercar enthusiasts can choose from. these include:

1. 1 Session Track Days

For only $399, customers get to hit the 200km/h bar. However, if you choose a tier 1 vehicle, you would have to only $100 more. The one session package gives you 20 minutes to ride the beast. You can make as many laps as you want in the twenty minutes. There is no limitation to the number of laps. Realistically speaking, you can do 8-10 laps in twenty minutes, which is enough.

2. 3 Session Track Days

This package gets you 60 minutes on the track with the car of your dreams. For 60 minutes, you can do as many laps as you want, pushing the car to its limits. This one costs $1139. However, if you choose a tier 1 vehicle, you would have to pay only $280 more. If you are able to maintain 8-10 laps per twenty minutes, your cost per lap will be relatively lower than the one session track days with 20 minutes time frame.

3. 4 Session Track Days

For this, you get 80 minutes behind the wheel of the bad boy. It costs $1439. However, if you choose a tier 1 vehicle, you would have to pay only $320 more. Again, the cost per lap goes down further if you maintain 8-10 laps per 20 minutes.

4. 7 Session Track Days

Seven sessions get you 140 minutes racing through the tracks. This package costs $2369 with an additional $600 if you choose to go for a tier 1 car. This package further brings down the cost per lap.

5. Tier 1 Lap Package (Mosport Track Day)

This comes in a lap package on the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. If you know your way around a supercar or not, you would have the time of your life here. It costs $149 for one lap and an additional $90 for two, $180 for three, and $250 for four laps.

6. Tier 1 Lap Package (Grand Bend Motorplex)

You get to ride the exotic tier 1 vehicle on the Grand Bend track. If you are new to the experience and want to drive straight, this is the package for you. One lap cost only $99. For two laps, you have to pay an additional $50, $140 for four laps, and $230 for six laps.

7. Tier 2 Lap Package (Canadian Tire Motorsports Park)

This package also lets you ride on the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park track. However, it costs less per lap since you get to ride the tier 2 vehicles. The cost of one lap is only $99 with an additional $50 for each lap you ride.

8. Tier 2 Lap Package (Grand Bend Motorplex)

Again, this is an easier and straighter track, however, with tier 2 vehicles it comes at a lower cost per lap. It starts at $69 for a single lap with an additional $30 for two laps, $80 for four, $130 for six, and $180 for eight laps.

Supercar experiences have brought forward a variety of exotic cars with incredible track day packages. You have the chance to fulfill your dream of running the car as fast as you can go. This, combined with the guidance of the instructor, makes the whole experience safe and worthwhile and great as Gifts for Men or Women.

