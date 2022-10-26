NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
26.10.2022 13:00:00

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter Results; Raises Full Year Guidance Reflecting Outperformance

Revenue Increased 39% Powered by 12% Same-Store Sales and Net Store Growth

Operating Profit Increased by 50% Enabled by Significant Operating Leverage

Guidance Increase Reflects Powerful Customer Value Proposition and Resilient Needs-Based Industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 24, 2022.

For the third quarter, revenue increased 39% versus the prior year to $516.6 million. System-wide sales increased 22% versus the prior year to $1.5 billion, with 9% net store growth and an increase in consolidated same-store sales of 11.9%.

Net Income increased 16% versus the prior year to $38.4 million or $0.23 per diluted share in the third quarter.

Adjusted Net Income1 increased 26% to $55.0 million or $0.32 per diluted share2.

"We continue to have solid momentum entering the fourth quarter, building on our strong performance year-to-date. We are growing, taking share and generating cash, leveraging our proven playbook for growth with a robust pipeline of franchise and greenfield openings," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and CEO.

"The benefits of our scale and breadth of our offering deepen our competitive moat and differentiate our business, driving unit expansion, same store sales growth, and cost savings. Our continued execution combined with the strength of our business model gives us confidence that we are on track to meet or exceed our long-term plan." 

Third Quarter Highlights
Comparisons are third quarter of 2022 ended September 24, 2022 versus third quarter of 2021 ended September 25, 2021 unless otherwise noted

  • Revenue increased 39% to $516.6 million, driven by same-store sales and net store growth.
  • Consolidated same-store sales increased 11.9%.
  • The Company added 101 net new stores during the quarter.
  • Net Income increased 16% to $38.4 million.
  • Adjusted Net Income1 increased 26% to $55.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 increased 32% to $129.4 million.

Third Quarter 2022 Key Performance Indicators by Segment


System-wide Sales
(in millions)

Store Count

Same-Store Sales

Revenue

(in millions)

Segment Adjusted
EBITDA4

(in millions)

Maintenance

$                          411.4

1,597

14.4 %

$                  200.8

$                            68.8

Car Wash

138.7

1,086

(9.0) %

140.3

39.1

Paint, Collision & Glass

781.2

1,822

15.7 %

113.3

38.9

Platform Services

130.8

202

8.7 %

52.0

19.8

Corporate / Other

N/A

N/A

N/A

10.2


Total

$                       1,462.1

4,707

11.9 %

$                  516.6

*Car Wash same-store sales declined 9.0% in the third quarter. Foreign exchange rate movement had a 560 basis point negative impact. The impact of foreign exchange rate movement on the remaining segments was not significant.

Capital and Liquidity
The Company ended the third quarter with total liquidity of $287.6 million, consisting of $190.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $97.2 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company closed on a $365 million whole business securitization transaction. Proceeds from the offering were used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of the revolving credit facilities creating capacity to invest in continued growth.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance
The Company has raised its guidance for the fiscal year to account for its strong operating performance and M&A activity in the third quarter of 2022, while keeping fourth quarter expectations unchanged. The following guidance reflects the Company's current expectations for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022:

  • Revenue of approximately $2.0 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA5 of approximately $503 million.
  • Adjusted earnings per share5 of approximately $1.21.

The above guidance includes the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal year 2022. The impact of the extra week is expected to yield approximately $25 million in revenue, $5 million in Adjusted EBITDA5 and approximately $0.02 in Adjusted Earnings Per Share5.

The Company also expects:

  • Low-double-digit same-store sales growth.
  • Net store growth of approximately 370:
    • Maintenance: approximately 135 stores of which 75% will be franchised and 25% will be Company-operated
    • Car Wash: approximately 45 stores which will be Company-operated
    • Paint, Collision & Glass: approximately 190 stores of which 5% will be franchised and 95% will be Company-operated.

The Company has not included future M&A in its guidance for fiscal year 2022.

Conference Call
Driven Brands will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results today, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 9:00am ET. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands' Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the call will be available until February 21, 2023.

About Driven Brands
Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including    Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,700 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $1.9 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.3 billion in system-wide sales.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology.  All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements.  In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and (iv) the competitive environment in which we operate.  Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks.  These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 25, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov.  Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted Net Income1, Adjusted Earnings Per Share2, and Adjusted EBITDA3.  Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enable management, investors, and others to assess the operating performance of the Company and its segments.  Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information tables located in the financial supplement in this release.

This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Earnings Per Share5 and Adjusted EBITDA5. These measures will differ from net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information tables in this release. We do not provide guidance for net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA5 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income.

___________

1 "Adjusted Net Income" is calculated by eliminating from net income the adjustments described for Adjusted EBITDA, amortization related to acquired intangible assets and the tax effect of the adjustments. Please refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information tables located in the financial supplement in this release.
2 "Adjusted Earnings Per Share" represents Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average shares (basic and diluted). Please refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information tables located in the financial supplement in this release.
3 "Adjusted EBITDA" represents earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization, with further adjustments for acquisition-related costs, straight-line rent, equity compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and certain non-recurring, non-core, infrequent or unusual charges. Please refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information tables located in the financial supplement in this release.
4 "Segment Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA with a further adjustment for store opening costs. Corporate & Other costs are not allocated across segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance of our segments and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Please refer to Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation located in the financial supplement in this release.
5 We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share outlook to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)




Three months ended


Nine months ended

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


September 24,
2022


September 25,
2021


September 24,
2022


September 25,
2021

Revenue:









Franchise royalties and fees


$             45,562


$             38,953


$           128,300


$           107,240

Company-operated store sales


341,211


213,755


957,487


603,808

Independently-operated store sales


40,469


47,941


158,500


160,483

Advertising contributions


22,018


19,762


63,807


56,665

Supply and other revenue


67,334


50,737


185,447


147,199

Total revenue


516,594


371,148


1,493,541


1,075,395

Operating expenses:









Company-operated store expenses


209,562


130,520


580,368


367,095

Independently-operated store expenses


23,254


27,764


85,396


89,664

Advertising expenses


22,018


19,762


63,807


56,665

Supply and other expenses


41,042


28,330


109,616


80,417

Selling, general and administrative expenses


82,460


71,565


272,657


218,549

Acquisition costs


2,325


636


9,981


2,674

Store opening costs


753


666


1,925


1,360

Depreciation and amortization


36,518


28,447


107,628


78,722

Trade name impairment




125,450


Asset impairment charges and lease terminations


2,894


(270)


2,910


3,161

Total operating expenses


420,826


307,420


1,359,738


898,307

Operating income


95,768


63,728


133,803


177,088

Other expenses, net:









Interest expense, net


27,323


17,688


78,946


52,390

Loss on foreign currency transactions, net


15,582


1,074


30,490


6,356

Loss on debt extinguishment





45,576

Total other expenses, net


42,905


18,762


109,436


104,322

Net income before taxes


52,863


44,966


24,367


72,766

Income tax expense


14,472


11,880


8,592


24,445

Net income


38,391


33,086


15,775


48,321

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests


$                     —


$                   (38)


(15)


(68)

Net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.


$             38,391


$             33,124


$             15,790


$             48,389










Earnings per share(1):









Basic


$                  0.23


$                  0.20


$                  0.10


$                  0.30

Diluted


$                  0.23


$                  0.19


$                  0.09


$                  0.29

Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic


162,760


162,635


162,768


160,030

Diluted


166,831


166,630


166,663


163,968

 

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) 


(in thousands)

September 24, 2022


December 25, 2021

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$               190,373


$                523,414

Restricted cash

792


792

Accounts and notes receivable, net

156,194


117,903

Inventory

62,569


46,990

Prepaid and other assets

53,456


24,326

Income tax receivable

5,070


6,867

Advertising fund assets, restricted

53,233


45,360

Assets held for sale


3,275

Total current assets

521,687


768,927

Notes receivable, net

6,636


3,182

Property and equipment, net

1,693,353


1,350,984

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,089,693


995,625

Deferred commissions

9,607


10,567

Intangibles, net

717,959


816,183

Goodwill

2,082,572


1,910,392

Deferred tax assets

1,165


1,509

Total assets

$            6,122,672


$             5,857,369

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                 79,392


$                  83,033

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

266,223


297,620

Income taxes payable

48,264


11,054

Current portion of long-term debt

23,836


26,044

Income tax receivable liability

24,255


24,255

Advertising fund liabilities

26,738


26,441

Total current liabilities

468,708


468,447

Long-term debt, net

2,656,520


2,356,320

Deferred tax liability

211,554


257,067

Operating lease liabilities

1,024,694


931,604

Income tax receivable liability

131,715


131,715

Deferred revenue

42,024


37,576

Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities

22,505


29,398

Total liabilities

4,557,720


4,212,127

Common stock

1,677


1,674

Additional paid-in capital

1,620,480


1,605,890

Retained earnings

57,397


41,607

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(115,233)


(5,028)

Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

1,564,321


1,644,143

Non-controlling interests

631


1,099

Total shareholders' equity

1,564,952


1,645,242

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$            6,122,672


$             5,857,369

 

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Nine months ended

(in thousands)

September 24,
2022


September 25,
2021

Net income

$                15,775


$                48,321

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

107,628


78,722

Trade name impairment

125,450


Non-cash lease cost

65,075


56,563

Loss on foreign denominated transactions

30,490


9,301

Gain on foreign currency derivatives


(2,945)

Bad debt expense

1,011


2,535

Asset impairment costs

2,910


3,161

Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts

6,807


5,139

Benefit (provision) for deferred income taxes

(38,216)


15,898

Loss on extinguishment of debt


45,576

Other, net

312


4,257

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:




Accounts and notes receivable, net

(44,063)


(28,787)

Inventory

(17,898)


(3,279)

Prepaid and other assets

850


(18,414)

Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted

(4,612)


5,818

Deferred commissions

917


(1,205)

Deferred revenue

2,222


3,983

Accounts payable

(12,321)


(3,903)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(59,844)


25,595

Income tax receivable

37,931


(320)

Operating lease liabilities

(52,772)


(47,821)

Cash provided by operating activities

167,652


198,195

Cash flows from investing activities:



Capital expenditures

(276,222)


(93,627)

Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(652,085)


(442,488)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions

150,112


66,391

Proceeds from sale of company-operated stores


1,532

Proceeds from disposition of Denmark car wash operation

1,551


Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

4,876


5,471

Cash used in investing activities

(771,768)


(462,721)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Payment of debt extinguishment and issuance costs


(2,153)

Repayment of long-term debt

(15,772)


(716,542)

Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt

300,000


441,800

Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt


(212,800)

Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability

(2,229)


(1,760)

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts


661,500

Net proceeds from underwriters' exercise of over-allotment option


99,225

Repurchases of common stock


(43,040)

Payment for termination of interest rate swaps


(21,826)

Stock option exercises

651


339

Other, net

(70)


102

Cash provided by financing activities

282,580


204,845

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(7,705)


(2,285)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in
advertising fund assets, restricted

(329,241)


(61,966)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

523,414


172,611

Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period

38,586


19,369

Restricted cash, beginning of period

792


15,827

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund
assets, restricted, beginning of period

562,792


207,807

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

190,373


115,365

Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period

42,386


30,341

Restricted cash, end of period

792


135

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund
assets, restricted, end of period

$              233,551


$              145,841

 

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 


Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share


















Three months ended


Nine months ended


(in thousands, except per share amounts)


September 24,
2022


September 25,
2021


September 24,
2022


September 25,
2021


Net income


$             38,391


$            33,086


$            15,775


$            48,321


Acquisition related costs(a)


2,325


636


9,981


2,674


Non-core items and project costs, net(b)


851


1,357


3,436


3,910


Straight-line rent adjustment(c)


3,220


2,548


11,530


8,391


Equity-based compensation expense(d)


5,308


933


12,159


2,944


Foreign currency transaction loss, net(e)


15,582


1,074


30,490


6,356


Bad debt recovery(f)


(449)



(449)



Trade name impairment(g)




125,450



Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, impairment and closed store expenses(h)


(14,186)


313


(20,248)


3,005


Loss on debt extinguishment(i)





45,576


Amortization related to acquired intangible assets(j)


7,212


4,665


18,284


13,875


Provision for uncertain tax positions(k)



(251)


76


(251)


Adjusted net income before tax impact of adjustments


58,254


44,361


206,484


134,801


Tax impact of adjustments(l)


(3,290)


(886)


(44,086)


(18,968)


Adjusted net income


54,964


43,475


162,398


115,833


Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(38)


(15)


(68)


Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.


$             54,964


$            43,513


$          162,413


$          115,901












Adjusted earnings per share










     Basic(1)


$                 0.33


$                 0.26


$                 0.98


$                 0.71


     Diluted(1)


$                 0.32


$                 0.26


$                 0.96


$                 0.69












Weighted average shares outstanding










     Basic


162,760


162,635


162,768


160,030


     Diluted


166,831


166,630


166,663


163,968




(1)

Adjusted earnings per share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted net income attributable to participating securities used in the basic earnings per share calculation was $1.2 million and $3.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022, respectively, and adjusted net income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculation was $1.0 million and $3.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022, respectively.

 

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 


Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
















Three months ended


Nine months ended

(in thousands)


September 24,
2022


September 25,
2021


September 24,
2022


September 25,
2021

Net income


38,391


$                33,086


$                15,775


$                48,321

Income tax expense


14,472


11,880


8,592


24,445

Interest expense, net


27,323


17,688


78,946


52,390

Depreciation and amortization


36,518


28,447


107,628


78,722

EBITDA


116,704


91,101


210,941


203,878

Acquisition related costs(a)


2,325


636


9,981


2,674

Non-core items and project costs, net(b)


851


1,357


3,436


3,910

Straight-line rent adjustment(c)


3,220


2,548


11,530


8,391

Equity-based compensation expense(d)


5,308


933


12,159


2,944

Foreign currency transaction loss, net(e)


15,582


1,074


30,490


6,356

Bad debt recovery(f)


(449)



(449)


Trade name impairment(g)




125,450


Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, impairment and closed store expenses(h)


(14,186)


313


(20,248)


3,005

Loss on debt extinguishment(i)





45,576

Adjusted EBITDA


$              129,355


$                97,962


$              383,290


$              276,734



a.

Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the consolidated statement of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized.

b.

Consists of discrete items and project costs, including (i) third-party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives, and (ii) other miscellaneous expenses, including non-capitalizable expenses relating to the Company's initial public offering and other strategic transactions

c.

Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense recognized under U.S. GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments.

d.

Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

e.

Represents foreign currency transaction gains/losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans. These losses are partially offset by unrealized gains/losses on remeasurement of cross currency swaps and forward contracts.

f.

Represents the recovery of previously uncollectible receivables outside of normal operations

g.

Relates to an impairment of certain Car Wash trade names as the Company elected to discontinue their use.

h.

Relates to (gain) loss on sale leasebacks, the discontinuation of the use of a trade name, as well as impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed locations. Also represents lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to the respective lease termination dates.

i.

Represents the write-off of debt issuance costs associated with early termination of debt.

j.

Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the consolidated statements of operations.

k.

Represents uncertain tax positions recorded for tax positions, inclusive of interest and penalties.

l.

Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions and valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36%, depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.

 

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)




Three months ended


Nine months ended

(in thousands)


September 24,
2022


September 25,
2021


September 24,
2022


September 25,
2021

Segment Adjusted EBITDA:                                                                                             









Maintenance


$             68,763


$             47,894


$          185,324


$           132,895

Car Wash


39,098


37,999


148,495


115,223

Paint, Collision & Glass


38,919


22,039


100,847


61,534

Platform Services


19,765


16,254


54,471


44,864

Corporate and other


(36,437)


(25,558)


(103,922)


(76,422)

Store opening costs


(753)


(666)


(1,925)


(1,360)

     Adjusted EBITDA


$           129,355


$             97,962


$          383,290


$           276,734

 

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)




Three months ended September 24, 2022

(in thousands)


Maintenance


Car Wash


Paint,

Collision &

Glass


Platform

Services


Total

System-wide Store sales











Franchise stores


$        239,290


$             —


711,816


$        129,320


$    1,080,426

Company-operated stores


172,162


98,235


69,413


1,431


341,241

Independently operated Stores



40,469




40,469

Total System-wide Sales


$        411,452


$        138,704


$        781,229


$        130,751


$    1,462,136












Store Count (in whole numbers)











Franchise stores


1,023



1,625


201


2,849

Company-operated stores


574


369


197


1


1,141

Independently operated Stores



717




717

Total Store Count


1,597


1,086


1,822


202


4,707














Three months ended September 25, 2021

(in thousands)


Maintenance


Car Wash


Paint,

Collision &

Glass


Platform

Services


Total

System-wide Store sales











Franchise stores


$        208,218


$                  —


$        607,579


$        118,825


$        934,622

Company-operated stores


125,561


74,105


$          12,723


$            1,465


213,854

Independently operated Stores



47,941




47,941

Total System-wide Sales


$        333,779


$        122,046


$        620,302


$        120,290


$    1,196,417












Store Count (in whole numbers)











Franchise stores


992



1,617


200


2,809

Company-operated stores


514


286


30


1


831

Independently operated Stores



732




732

Total Store Count


1,506


1,018


1,647


201


4,372


62 Drive N Style stores are included in the Maintenance store count for the three months ended September 25, 2021 as previously reported, but none are included in store count for the three months ended September 24, 2022 as they are held for sale.

 



Nine months ended September 24, 2022

(in thousands)


Maintenance


Car Wash


Paint,

Collision &

Glass


Platform

Services


Total

System-wide Store sales











Franchise stores


$        670,079


$             —


$    2,003,401


$        348,890


$    3,022,370

Company-operated stores


497,638


294,526


161,531


3,975


957,670

Independently operated Stores



158,500




158,500

Total System-wide Sales


$    1,167,717


$        453,026


$    2,164,932


$        352,865


$    4,138,540












Store Count (in whole numbers)











Franchise stores


1,023



1,625


201


2,849

Company-operated stores


574


369


197


1


1,141

Independently operated Stores



717




717

Total Store Count


1,597


1,086


1,822


202


4,707














Nine months ended September 25, 2021

(in thousands)


Maintenance


Car Wash


Paint,

Collision &

Glass


Platform

Services


Total

System-wide Store sales











Franchise stores


$        567,155


$                  —


$    1,722,641


$        303,209


$    2,593,005

Company-operated stores


365,735


196,858


37,672


$            3,911


604,176

Independently operated Stores



160,483




160,483

Total System-wide Sales


$        932,890


$        357,341


$    1,760,313


$        307,120


$    3,357,664












Store Count (in whole numbers)











Franchise stores


992



1,617


200


2,809

Company-operated stores


514


286


30


1


831

Independently operated Stores



732




732

Total Store Count


1,506


1,018


1,647


201


4,372


62 Drive N Style stores are included in the Maintenance store count for the nine months ended September 25, 2021 as previously reported, but none are included in store count for the nine months ended September 24, 2022 as they are held for sale.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/driven-brands-holdings-inc-reports-strong-third-quarter-results-raises-full-year-guidance-reflecting-outperformance-301659396.html

SOURCE Driven Brands

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Driven Brands Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten