17.05.2023 15:58:00
Driven Brands to host inaugural Investor Day on May 23, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 23, 2023, at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight time, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) will host its 2023 Investor Day. This event will be streamed live and available via webcast on the company's Investor Relations page at investors.drivenbrands.com and is expected to last approximately 4 hours.
During the event, leaders from across the company will discuss the company's positioning in the marketplace, its primary growth strategies, insights into the needs-based automotive services category in which it operates, and how the company believes that it will translate into operational and financial performance in 2023 and beyond.
The presentations and Q&A session will be made available on the company's Investor Relations page under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will also made be available through the company's Investor Relations page until at least August 23, 2023.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,800 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.8 billion in system-wide sales.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/driven-brands-to-host-inaugural-investor-day-on-may-23-2023-301827373.html
SOURCE Driven Brands
