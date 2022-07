Driver fights battle over parking fines at mother’s house

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Case comes as government withdraws code aimed at giving better protection to motoristsBenjamin Greenblatt is about to be taken to court for the second time for – as he puts it – “parking outside my mother’s front door”.The 34-year-old has already had a previous claim against him dismissed by a county court judge but that hasn’t stopped the parking company concerned, Parking and Property Management Ltd, from having another go. Continue reading...