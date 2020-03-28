Drivers Can Now Find the New 2021 Kia Seltos at Lehighton Kia

LEHIGHTON, Pa., March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the last few years, the Kia brand has been introducing drivers to new and exciting vehicles that are both stylish and user-friendly. The newest model to join the Kia lineup is the 2021 Kia Seltos, which is now available at Lehighton Kia.

Straddling the subcompact and compact crossover size classification, the 2021 Kia Seltos is easy to maneuver in heavy traffic while providing seating accommodations for up to five passengers and a 26.6-cubic foot cargo space behind the rear seats. For bigger adventures or shopping trips, the rear seats can be folded down to create a 62.8-cubic foot cargo space.

Powered by a 146-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the 2021 Kia Seltos offers smooth driving dynamics while attaining an estimated fuel economy of 27 miles per gallon in the city and 31 miles per gallon on the highway when outfitted with all-wheel drive. A 175-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine is available for certain trims. With all-wheel drive, the estimated fuel economy is 25 miles per gallon in the city and 30 miles per gallon on the highway.

The 2021 Kia Seltos comes with a multitude of technology features and options to make the drive easier and more fun no matter if it is during the daily commute or a multi-state road trip. The most prominent technology feature is the in-dash infotainment system with a large and easy to use touchscreen. Thanks to Bluetooth®, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, drivers can sync their smartphone with the infotainment system to stay connected while enjoying their favorite audio preferences.

To help ensure that drivers get the perfect number of features for their lifestyle and budget, the 2021 Kia Seltos has starting prices ranging between $21,990 and $27,890 across five different trims.

Drivers interested in learning more about the 2021 Kia Seltos or taking it out for a test drive are invited to contact Lehighton Kia through its website at http://www.lehightonkia.com or by phone at 833-335-5077.

