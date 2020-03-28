Drivers Shopping for a New Crossover Can Now Find the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport at Dirito Brothers Walnut Creek Volkswagen

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crossovers have been the vehicle style of choice for American drivers for several years now, and it is predicted that these vehicles will remain top-sellers because of their overall usability. Volkswagen has been working hard in the last few years to make its current crossover models more in-tune with drivers' needs and creating new models that focus on drivers' needs that haven't been met already. For the 2018 model year, the German automaker redesigned its compact Tiguan model and introduced drivers to the larger three-row Atlas model. Now, to meet the needs of drivers who want extra cargo space but only need two rows of seating, Volkswagen has released the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.

Like its Atlas sibling, the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport offers larger dimensions – most notably the cargo area. Behind the rear seats, the cargo space measures 40.3 cubic feet, which can easily accommodate several grocery bags, coolers or suitcases. For bigger shopping trips or outdoor adventures, the rear seats can be folded down to create a maximum cargo space of 77.8 cubic feet.

Two engine options are available for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport: a 235-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or a 276-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6. Both options come available with the Volkswagen brand's specially-created 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, which is able to read current road conditions in order to provide the perfect amount of power and traction.

Drivers interested in learning more about the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport or taking it out for a test drive are invited to contact Dirito Brothers Walnut Creek Volkswagen through its website at http://www.diritovw.com or by phone at 833-805-7433. Dirito Brothers Walnut Creek Volkswagen is located at 2020 North Main Street in Walnut Creek.

SOURCE Dirito Brothers Walnut Creek Volkswagen