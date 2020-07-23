Drivers who had their vehicle damaged in a storm should visit a local Kia service center

LEHIGHTON, Pa., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Citizens who have lived in Lehighton, Pa. for most of their lives, will know that summer is a time to enjoy sunnier days. However, this season also brings some of the worst storms of the year. Strong winds, lightning, hail and flying debris can all cause severe damage to vehicles. As a way to help car owners who are dealing with damages, Lehighton Kia is offering a Kia Vehicle Storm Damage Repairs service.

While not much can be done for vehicles that have been crumpled by fallen trees, the Lehighton Kia service team can help fix minor and moderate damages. This includes scratches, dents, shattered windows and punctures. When a customer brings in their vehicle, a highly-trained technician will assess the damage to see what repairs will need to be made.

If scratches and dents are being repaired, the technician will also apply a new coat of paint. They can patch any puncture wounds and replace a window if necessary. After the service is finished, it will look like the vehicle was never damaged. Customers can schedule an appointment online by filling out the form on the Lehighton Kia website.

If any clients are interested in learning more about this service, they can find more information at lehightonkia.com. Any questions can be answered by calling the service department at 484-464-0928. The service department is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lehighton Kia is located at 1502 Blakeslee Blvd Drive E in Lehighton.

SOURCE Lehighton Kia