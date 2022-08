Drivers will be ‘stunned’ by rise in drop-off fees at UK airports, says RAC

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

A ‘kiss and fly’ farewell by the Stansted terminal costs £7 and two-thirds of major airports have raised feesDrop-off fees have increased at two-thirds of the UK’s major airports since 2019, according to research.Sixteen of the 22 airports analysed have introduced or raised charges for dropping off passengers in the past three years, an RAC investigation found. Continue reading...