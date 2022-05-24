|
24.05.2022 08:00:01
Driving costs: how to save on petrol, insurance and more
With the cost of fuel soaring, there are small changes you can make to save moneyThe cost of running a car is rocketing, with UK petrol prices soaring to an average of about 167p a litre. But there are small changes you can make to save money, such as using the free PetrolPrices app or website to find the cheapest fuel in your area. Continue reading...
