30.06.2020 21:15:00
Driving Forces for Pain Relief Patches, 2017-2023: A Worldwide Industry Assessment
DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Pain Management Patches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers a detailed picture of the pain relief patch market.
Opioid and NSAID pain management patches have been analyzed in the report, and patch regulations and demand for addressing different types of pain have been included in the scope of the study. The report excludes drugs used in the treatment of hormonal pain. The market size includes both branded and generic drugs.
The report highlights the current and future market potential of pain management patches and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2023, as well as market shares for key market players.
The report details market shares of pain management patches based on drug, major segment, application and geography.
Based on drug; the market is segmented into fentanyl patches, buprenorphine, lidocaine, diclofenac, ketoprofen, capsaicin, methyl salicylate, menthol and others (glycol salicylate, tocopherol acetate, camphor, etc.).
Based on major segment, the market is segmented into over the counter (OTC) and prescription.
Based on the category of pain, the market is segmented into acute pain and chronic pain.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2017 as the base year, with forecasts for 2018 through 2023. Estimated values used are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for pain management drugs used in the form of patches for immediate relief from any type of pain
- Analyses of global market trends, with market data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Assessment of current market size, market forecast, and main driving forces for the pain relief patches market
- Briefing about antihypertensive drugs, their pathophysiology and pathogenesis and major adverse effects of various antihypertensive drugs
- Information on significant products, issues and trends, market influences, regulatory issues and other information affecting the pain relief patches market
- Profile description of major market players including Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.
Growth Insights
Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases; a strong product regulatory scenario; and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Novartis AG, among others. The increasing incidence of acute and chronic pain and rising geriatric population with osteoporosis-related issues are the major factors likely to fuel major markets for pain management patches.
According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, the high prominence of pain and pain-related diseases is the leading cause of disability and disease burden globally. The burden of chronic pain is likely to drive the market for pain management patches during the forecast period.
Reasons for Doing This Study
Pain associated with chronic diseases is the leading causes of death worldwide. There has been a rise in acute and chronic pain incidence rates among patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, pancreatitis, spine disease, arthritis and autoimmune diseases. The quick implementation of new designs for pain management patches - which overcome pain by supplying an adequate dosage of drugs to the surface of body - by regulatory agencies in recent years is likely to have a profound effect on the market growth of pain management patches.
Pharmaceutical companies pursued new launches for pain treatments, as many of them looked beyond currently available therapies. These new pain management patches, with novel mechanisms of action or improved delivery systems, will provide powerful new alternatives for currently prescribed pain management patches. But despite increasing demand for quick pain recovery, high costs and side effects from opioids are severely impacting the sales revenue of branded pain management patches.
The report is designed to provide the reader with a background on pain management patches and current factors influencing the market, as well as offering decision-makers the tools to make informed choices regarding expansion and penetration in this market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Pain Management Patches
- Pathophysiology and Pathogenesis
- Topical Preparations and Topical Delivery Systems
- Prevalence of Chronic Pain
- Trends in Pain Management Patches
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Acute and Chronic Pain
- Rise in Geriatric Population and Related Orthopedic Surgery
- Developments in Transdermal Patch Design
- Emerging Non-opioid Drugs for Pain Management
- Market Restraints
- Side Effects of Pain Management Patches
- High Cost of Drug Development and Pricing Pressures on Manufacturers
- Market Opportunities
- Launch of New Patches for Pain Management
- Rise in Number of Therapeutically Active Substances for Transdermal Patches
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by the Drug Used
- Introduction
- Fentanyl
- Buprenorphine
- Lidocaine
- Diclofenac
- Ketoprofen
- Capsaicin
- Methyl Salicylate
- Menthol
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Major Segment
- Introduction
- Over the Counter (OTC)
- Prescription
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Category of Pain
- Introduction
- Acute Pain
- Chronic Pain
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Regulatory Environment
- Regulations in the U.S.
- New Drug Approvals
- FDA Modernization Act of 1997
- Fast Track Status
- Special Protocol Assessments
- Medicaid and Medicare
- Principles for Clinical Evaluation of New Pain Management Patches
- Regulations in Europe
- Pricing and Reimbursement
- Regulations in Japan
- Regulations in China
- Regulations in India
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Global Analysis of Company Shares
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- Market Impact of Generic Pain Management Patches
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Glaxosmithkline PLC
- Grunenthal
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
- Icure Pharma Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mylan N.V.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Sparsha Pharma International Pvt. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjrzat
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
