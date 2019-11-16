Driving Service Excellence: Uniform Advantage Collaborates with AdventHealth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), was selected as the exclusive uniform provider to support AdventHealth, one of the nation's largest faith-based health systems, as it underwent its brand transition from Adventist Health System. The contract award kicked off a massive program implementation process – from product selection to fitting events to uniform delivery. The scope of the new uniform program included more than 45,000 team members, in both clinical and non-clinical roles within the organization, spanning across dozens of facilities nationwide including hospital campuses, urgent care centers, home health and hospice agencies, and nursing homes across the AdventHealth footprint.

"Having a partner with experience in this space and that has done this with multiple organizations of different scale is helpful as you're going through a pretty significant transition," says Olesea Acevedo, chief human resources officer for AdventHealth. "It was great to be able to have Uniform Advantage as a partner to help us along this journey to make this a much easier process than we had initially anticipated."

To meet the ambitious timeline for the project, UA hosted on-site mobile stores at AdventHealth locations in Florida, Kansas, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Georgia and Texas. The events were designed to expedite the fitting and order placement process, while reducing disruption and time away from the bedside.

"Using our retail expertise, we were able to create an efficient, personalized shopping experience for AdventHealth team members," commented Corey Heller, executive vice president of business development for Uniform Advantage. "We believe onsite mobile fittings are the keystone to a successful program implementation. These events are extremely convenient for team members to attend and are an excellent way to enhance program adoption and compliance."

Each mobile store offered the full range of approved products, in all available sizes. Team members were provided a guided, personalized shopping experience and given the opportunity to order at the event.

"One thing we wanted to do was give our team members the opportunity to really be hands on with the new uniform program. Team members were able to try things on, feel the different fabrics, see the styles and test the pockets," said Anthony Vera Cruz, director of culture integration for AdventHealth. "UA offered a very turnkey and seamless approach that made the process and experience easy for our team members."

Uniform delivery is underway and expected to be completed in December 2019.

For more information on Uniform Advantage's uniform programs, visit http://www.uniformadvantage.com or UA Corporate Solutions.

Watch the video to learn more about the AdventHealth onsite fitting events.

About Uniform Advantage

Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

About AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

SOURCE Uniform Advantage