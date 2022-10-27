Drone Racing League and PointsKash Cash in on Inaugural, Five-Year Loyalty-Rewards Partnership

Partners Unveil the DRL Flight Club, an exclusive program for fans to redeem points for DRL experiences

NEW YORK and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drone Racing League (DRL), the world's premier, professional drone racing property, and PointsKash, the first blockchain-enabled conversion platform for users to aggregate, convert and spend loyalty points, announced an inaugural loyalty-rewards partnership to elevate DRL fandom globally. The five-year deal includes an unveiling of the DRL Flight Club , the first program for DRL fans to collect rewards on PointsKash, as well as branded integrations in DRL events, gaming products, and content starting this 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season.

Leveraging Algorand's leading high-performance blockchain platform, PointsKash and DRL will make it easy for DRL Flight Club members to cash in on spectacular drone racing experiences. The fast, safe and decentralized Algorand technology will enable fans to seamlessly redeem PointsKash points for DRL live event access, limited edition apparel, and extra plus-ups within the DRL SIM video game, Drone Racing Arcade mobile game, and upcoming Fly-to-Own NFT drone racing game .

"PointsKash is made for Gen Z, so we knew we had to partner with Gen Z's favorite sport, the Drone Racing League. DRL fans are young, tech-savvy, and tend to have higher incomes than traditional sports fans, suggesting that they're more likely to stack up points across various loyalty rewards programs. We'll help DRL fans consolidate those benefits into one centralized PointsKash account and use them towards DRL's incredible drone racing events, gaming products and swag," said PointsKash CEO Steve Janjic.

Typically, $400 billion worth of loyalty rewards go unused across sports and other industries annually. PointsKash's proprietary platform ensures users can instantly convert their loyalty rewards points into cash. Their upcoming mobile app will enable users to consolidate points they have collected from other loyalty programs into one central account and convert the points into cash that users can spend in any way they choose.

"We wake up every day building partnerships with brands that both enhance the DRL fan experience and leverage DRL to connect with their target consumers. We're thrilled to team up with PointsKash to reward our fans in innovative ways, and give them access to special experiences, all while showcasing the speed and reliability of Algorand's blockchain," said DRL SVP, Head of Partnership Development, Ari Mark.

Throughout the partnership, DRL Flight Club members can accrue PointsKash points by purchasing DRL merchandise, registering for DRL races , downloading DRL's suite of racing games , and engaging with DRL's digital content.

Fans will be able to start using the PointsKash mobile app, which will be released in December 2022 during the 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season. The season-opener, Race in the Cloud Presented by Google Cloud, will premiere on NBC, Tiktok, Twitter, Twitch, Youtube, Instagram and Facebook on November 19th.

About Points Kash

PointsKash, an innovative first mover, has developed a proprietary platform that services consumers, rewards points issuers and merchants in the conversion of loyalty rewards points to cash. Its merchant payment processing services team has centuries' worth of experience serving small, medium, and enterprise-level businesses, including local, regional, and national convenience store fuel stations, auto dealerships, manufacturers, sporting events, e-gaming organizations, and retailers. PointsKash is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with operational and admin support in Kansas City, Missouri. Visit www.pointskash.com

A disruptor in fin-tech, PointsKash offers a unique payment and spending experience by providing consumers 'freedom to pay your way' when converting rewards points into cash. PointsKash is a simple to use mobile application; built on the high-performance, low cost, and fully decentralized Algorand blockchain.

About Drone Racing League

The Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier, professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in the league and millions of fans watch them race on NBC and Twitter. With groundbreaking technology and immersive competition, DRL is creating a new era of sports, bringing drone racing IRL, in virtual simulation and in the metaverse.

Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is a privately held company headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io . To join the conversation, follow DRL on Facebook at facebook.com/thedroneracingleague, on Twitter @DroneRaceLeague, and on Instagram @thedroneracingleague.

