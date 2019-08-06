LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit to Unite Police, Fire, and Emergency Services Drone Operators at Commercial UAV Expo Americas 2019

Remote pilots and UAS program thought-leaders from top public safety agencies across the U.S. will unite for the DRONEREPONDERS Public Safety Summit at Commercial UAV Expo Americas from October 28-30, 2019 at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Program content will combine traditional panel presentations with a full-day summit meeting and workshop for officials to address key issues facing drone operators and UAS program leaders across the public safety sector.

The content and summit will be hosted by DRONERESPONDERS the leading 501(c)3 non-profit program supporting public safety UAS research, program development, training, and operations, in partnership with Commercial UAV Expo Americas.

"We are excited to partner with Commercial UAV Expo Americas to host this incredible event for public safety UAS," said Chief Charles Werner (ret.), Director of DRONERESPONERS. "In addition to traditional panel presentations, this year's new summit event will allow first responders to interact with one another unlike ever before to help solve common issues all agencies are facing with UAS."

Werner says the traditional one-size-fits-all format for public safety UAS conference programing is no longer sustainable as departments and their drone operators seek more specialized operational knowledge. He claims DRONERESPONDERS is uniquely positioned as a non-profit program to provide unbiased expertise, research, and assistance to help deliver UAS information that first responders need.

"We have representatives from over 500 agencies and counting who have joined the DRONERESPONDERS program because they need more precise information," says Werner. "We are looking forward to bringing these members to Las Vegas for what will surely be a very memorable event."

"We are delighted to expand our program offerings to the public safety sector by partnering with DRONERESPONDERS," said Lisa Murray, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of Commercial UAV Expo Americas. "As the leading commercial UAS event in North America, we strive to provide the highest quality content to our attendees. DRONERESPONDERS has over 5,000 contacts in public safety hungry for information and actionable insights. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend live demonstrations, see forensic applications, learn from the leaders during two full days of programming, and network with each other. In addition, Commercial UAV Expo Americas has the largest commercial drone exhibit floor in the industry displaying best-in-class solutions from airframes to software, sensors, drones as a service and more. It's a one-stop show loaded with everything public safety professionals need to get started or advance their drone programs."

DRONERESPONDERS PUBLIC SAFETY SUMMIT PASS, COST AND REGISTRATION

Pass Includes:



Full Day Public Safety/Law Enforcement Workshop – Tuesday, October 29

Content mix includes shared use cases and best practices from industry experts, interactive Q & A, breakout discussion groups and workshops for Law Enforcement, Fire, Emergency Response and Search and Rescue professionals



Public Safety Thought Leader Summit – Wednesday, October 30

Pass holders may also access the following at no additional charge:



Product Previews – Monday afternoon, October 28

Welcome Happy Hour on Exhibit Floor – Monday evening, October 28

CSI Demo by Sundance Media Group – Timing and location TBD

Lunch Voucher – Wednesday, October 30

Networking Breaks- Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30

Additional activities are available for an add-on fee.

Full information is available at https://www.expouav.com/droneresponders-public-safety-summit/

Cost:

Early-Bird – $349 - on or before Sep 15

Regular – $395 - after Sep 15

Registration:

DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit is open only to public safety professionals (law enforcement, fire, emergency services, etc. Registration is available at https://xpressreg.net/register/uava0919/landing.asp?sc=DRSUMMITPR

On the REGISTRATION SELECTION page, select DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit.

DRONERESPONDERS is operated as an official program under AIRT, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed in 2017 to conduct unmanned aviation research and provide charitable endeavors for public safety and disaster relief. Individuals and organizational representatives interested in becoming more involved in the DRONERESPONDERS program should visit https://droneresponders.org for more information or to join the program.

About DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Alliance

The DRONERESPONDERS non-profit mission is to facilitate preparedness, response and resilience using unmanned aircraft systems and related technologies operated by public safety, emergency services, and non-governmental volunteer organizations around the world. The DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Alliance is a 501(c)3 non-profit operating program of https://www.airt.ngo/. For more information on DRONERESPONDERS, please visit: https://droneresponders.org

About Commercial UAV Expo Americas

Commercial UAV Expo Americas, presented by Commercial UAV News, is a conference and exhibition exclusively focused on the commercial drone market covering industries including Construction; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services, Security; and Surveying & Mapping. The fifth annual event is taking place October October 28-30, 2019 in Las Vegas. A sister event, Commercial UAV Expo Europe, will take place in AmsterdamDecember 1-3, 2020 as part of Amsterdam Drone Week. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com and https://www.expouav.com/europe or email info(at)expouav.com.

The events are organized by Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences, trade shows and online media with 15 years in the geospatial arena, including Commercial UAV Expo Americas, Commercial UAV Expo Europe, Commercial UAV News, Design Build, Digital Construction Week, GeoBusiness, Geo Week, International Lidar Mapping Forum, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference and AECNext Technology Expo & Conference. http://www.divcom.com

SOURCE Commercial UAV Expo Americas