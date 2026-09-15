Dropbox CFO Ross Tennenbaum Sells 97,558 Shares for $3.4 Million

Ross Tennenbaum, Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), sold 97,558 shares of Class A Common Stock on September 10, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($35.02); post-transaction value based on September 10, 2026, market close ($35.05).

Dropbox operates as a leading cloud content collaboration platform with a market capitalization of $8.2 billion and TTM revenue of $2.5 billion, demonstrating strong profitability with TTM net income of $442.8 million. The company maintains a lean operational structure with 2,113 employees and has achieved a one-year stock price appreciation of 20.71%, reflecting investor confidence in its market position. Dropbox's competitive advantage derives from its integrated ecosystem of productivity and collaboration tools, which enables seamless file management and enterprise-grade security features that differentiate it within the software infrastructure sector.

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