Dropbox to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), a leading global collaboration platform, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 300-7844 from the United States or (786) 815-8440 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com. Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through 11:59 PM ET on August 15, 2019 at (855) 859-2056 from the United States or (404) 537-3406 internationally with recording access code 4387238.

