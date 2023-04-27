Dropbox To Lay Off 500 Employees

(RTTNews) - Dropbox (DBX) on Thursday announced its plans to lay off 500 employees, or about 16% of its workforce.

In an SEC filing, Dropbox CEO Drew Houston said that the company's growth has been slowing, due to a maturation of its business as well as a result of economic headwinds that are pressuring its customers.

"While our business is profitable, our growth has been slowing. Part of this is due to the natural maturation of our existing businesses, but more recently, headwinds from the economic downturn have put pressure on our customers and, in turn, on our business. As a result, some investments that used to deliver positive returns are no longer sustainable," wrote Houston.

Houston also added that the company is also facing an urgency to focus on artificial intelligence-powered products, and doing so will require hiring workers with different skill sets.

"In an ideal world, we'd simply shift people from one team to another. And we've done that wherever possible. However, our next stage of growth requires a different mix of skill sets, particularly in AI and early-stage product development. We've been bringing in great talent in these areas over the last couple years and we'll need even more," he said.

The employees who will be impacted by the job cuts will receive free job placement services and career coaching, along with up to 16 weeks of severance pay and one additional week per year of Dropbox tenure.