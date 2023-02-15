|
Dropoff Announces Highest Growth Numbers to Date with Plans for Expansion in Same-Day Delivery Space
While other brands retreat, Dropoff grows by 50%, earns a high Net Promoter Score, and is positioned to capture market share in courier consolidation as it expands same-day service after banner year.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into its 9th year, Dropoff achieved its highest growth margin with banner performance in revenue and customer expansion. The nationwide, same-day custom courier service company, specializing in last-mile delivery, is positioned to capture additional market share with a renewed focus on helping businesses consolidate their already crowded courier list. Dropoff additionally anticipates enhanced growth in the same-day space as FedEx announces the cessation of their SameDay City Service effective March 31, 2023.
"Dropoff has experienced 50% growth in 2022 and has the right team in place to see continued expansion in what it's proven to hundreds of enterprise brands to be really good at: on-time, same-day, last-mile delivery. I am proud of what we've accomplished, and happy to guide and onboard new customers through a transition for which they've had little time to prepare."
Dropoff's real-time tracking and image confirmations throughout the chain of custody, door-to-door white glove service, with custom solutions, and commitment to excellence in customer service are among the differentiators that continue to attribute to the company's success. A strong first quarter and rising customer Net Promoter Score* of 48 including nearly 70% Promoters, ensure Dropoff's growth trajectory remains strong.
*A market research metric developed by Fred Reichheld in conjunction with Bain & Company and Satmetrix asking respondents to rate the likelihood that they would recommend a service to a friend or colleague.
About Dropoff
Dropoff provides nationwide, same-day custom courier services in the healthcare, retail, and industrial industries. The company's proprietary logistics platform empowers enterprise businesses to gain full visibility throughout the chain of custody with real-time track & trace and intelligent dispatch. Discover how Dropoff is shaping the future of last-mile delivery by visiting Dropoff.com
