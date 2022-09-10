Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.09.2022 19:06:00

Drs. Jenn Conti, Heather Irobunda and Jennifer Lincoln launch Obstetricians for Reproductive Justice to share stories of harm happening in post-Roe America

Multicultural OBGYN advocates amplifying stories to keep reproductive justice in the forefront

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  It's been almost three months since Roe v. Wade has been overturned. While many in states with restrictive  abortion are adjusting to their "new normal," multicultural OBGYNs Drs. Jenn Conti, Heather Irobunda and Jennifer Lincoln are just getting started, and they're not giving up the fight.

Today, they announce the launch of their organizationObstetricians for Reproductive Justice (ORJ), an organization that works to share the stories of the real-time harm happening to patients and providers in post-Roe America. ORJ will travel to communities where their presence is needed to bring financial and logistical support as well as education, and by amplifying stories in traditional and social media keeping reproductive justice in the forefront. ORJ's pilot trip is taking place this weekend in San Antonio and Austin, Texas, a location with some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Drs. Conti, Irobunda and Lincoln are nimble, bold, and in positions of power as reproductive health experts in protected states – and they are ready to act.

"We're hearing from our colleagues and from people all over the country who have been harmed by the assault on our reproductive freedoms. We're now entering the fight – because who else better to do it than a group of pissed off OBGYNs?" says Drs. Conti, Irobunda and Lincoln.

ORJ has three goals:

  • To amplify (with permission) stories of patients who have been harmed by these changes, with a focus on communities that are most vulnerable
  • To educate the general public on the actual harm occurring by sharing stories as they happen in real-time, and
  • To advocate for the provision of direct services and funding to communities that are most vulnerable in a post-Roe world.

    • Drs. Jenn Conti, Heather Irobunda and Jennifer Lincoln are trusted OBGYNs active in advocacy with a combined 3.5 million followers on social media, and a track record of going viral and making change happen. Dr. Conti, of Stanford, Calif, is a complex family planning physician, author and medical journalist; Dr. Irobunda is a Bronx, NY-based OBGYN medical advisor and writer; and Dr. Lincoln, from Portland, Ore., is a OB Hospitalist, author, and founder of ThreeForFreedom.com, a hub for education on simple steps folks can take to control their reproductive freedom.

    To join the fight and learn more, visit https://obstetriciansforreprojustice.org and follow them on Twitter: @OBs4RJ.

    Media contact:
    Shelby Janner
    Zilker Media
    shelby@zilkermedia.com 
    512.298.4081 x702

    Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drs-jenn-conti-heather-irobunda-and-jennifer-lincoln-launch-obstetricians-for-reproductive-justice-to-share-stories-of-harm-happening-in-post-roe-america-301621563.html

    SOURCE Obstetricians for Reproductive Justice

