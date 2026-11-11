Drug Makers or Biotech Bets: Which ETF Is the Better Buy, State Street’s XPH or First Trust’s FBT?

State Street SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:XPH) provides broad, low-cost exposure to the pharmaceutical industry, while First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEMKT:FBT) offers concentrated biotechnology exposure with a history of higher returns.

Investors seeking targeted exposure to the healthcare sector often choose between biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. Both funds track life sciences companies, but they differ in their degree of concentration, sub-sector focus, and expense structures, providing distinct risk-reward profiles for those looking beyond a broad healthcare index fund.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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