Drug Makers Pin High Hopes on Biologics to Recover Investments on Psoriasis Treatment Market, More Tailored Treatments to Shape Future Avenue - TMR

- Appetite of personalized treatments high in North America and Asia, Robust Product Pipelines to Help Psoriasis Treatment Market to Clock CAGR of ~11 During 2019 – 2027

- Established Players Commit Sizable Research Funding to Accelerate Product Launches, While Getting Into Strategic Collaborations Help Them Unveil Novel Drug Classes Faster in Treatment Of Moderate-to-Severe Cases

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug pipelines are continuously expanding in psoriasis treatment market, with biologics fast becoming accessible in emerging markets. The need for potential, targeted treatments in patients with moderate to severe cases triggers a spirit of innovations. Personalized treatment as a part of newer modalities is thus a huge avenue for stakeholders in the psoriasis treatment market.

Of all the drug classes, interleukin inhibitors segment accounts for a high market share. A growing number of tailored therapies approved by FDA in recent years have shaped the evolution.

Clocking a CAGR of ~11% from 2019 to 2027, psoriasis treatment market is expected to witness new avenues on the back of research on psoriasis pathogenesis.

Key Findings of Psoriasis Treatment Market Report

Of the various key routes of treatment in the market, parenteral held the leading share in 2018

Of all the key distribution channels, retail pharmacies held the major market share in 2018

Geographically, North America is the leading segment in psoriasis treatment market

Asia Pacific psoriasis market is expected to rise at promising growth rate during 2019 – 2027

psoriasis market is expected to rise at promising growth rate during 2019 – 2027 Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to rise at remarkable pace during assessment period

Psoriasis Treatment Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Drug makers aimed at strengthening their positions in psoriasis treatment market are increasingly leaning on delivering value-based medicine to reduce the prevalence of psoriasis. The average worldwide prevalence is around 2%.

Over the years, psoriasis treatment market has seen research and investments in targeted therapies.

A better understanding of pathophysiology of psoriasis and skin biology is helping drug makers to come out with potent biologics and biosimilars, thus boosting the market.

Growing use of predictive biomarkers has helped improve the incidence rate, thereby boosting demand for psoriasis treatment.

Regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. FDA, are promoting the constant development of biologics and newer modalities. New modalities focus on managing more number of symptoms.

Growing presence of comorbidities in patients is opening new demand potential in the market. A case in point is the strong likelihood of patients to develop arthritis, especially in population of the U.S.

Psoriasis Treatment Market: Key Impediments to Growth and Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the global psoriasis treatment market is abuzz with the approval of new drug classes, notably in developed countries. Aspiring players are unlocking revenue streams in biological therapies that target specific cytokines. Some companies are seeing attractive opportunities in parenteral delivery modes.

Top stakeholders will garner revenue gains by leveraging the synergies of strategic collaborations.

Some of the top players in the psoriasis treatment market are Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc., Pfizer, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, and Amgen, Inc.

Psoriasis Treatment Market: Regional Landscape

The U.S. and Canada have been seeing substantial sales of psoriasis drugs in retail pharmacies. The North America market as a whole is highly lucrative with vast appetite for the uptake of biologics, despite their being on higher side of prices. The remarkable effectiveness of these as a part of other tailored therapies has lent the regional market high growth momentum.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is emerging as a highly lucrative regional market and is projected to rise at marked CAGR during 2019 – 2027. Strides being made by the pharmaceutical sector in the regions are helping drive the rapid generation of opportunities for drug makers.

The Psoriasis Treatment Market can be segmented as follows:

Drug Class

TNF Inhibitors

Interleukin Inhibitors

Vitamin D Analogs

Corticosteroids

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Distribution Chanel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

