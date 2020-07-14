DrumFIT to Redefine Fitness for Seniors with Launch of DrumFIT Classics

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austin-based DrumFIT has launched the DrumFIT Classics: Music, Motion & Memory, a unique program designed for older adults that uses movement through drumming to benefit both the mind and body.

Unlike traditional fitness programs for Seniors, DrumFIT's on-demand class content and video library, paired with quality DrumFIT equipment, ensures this drumming program is accessible and beneficial for all while encouraging safe social interaction.

"We strongly believe in the power of music, motion, and social interaction that's fun to bring people together," said Danielle Sherbo, CEO and co-founder of DrumFIT. "Which is why we set out to create an inclusive group activity for older adults of all mobility ranges that improves cognitive function and memory and creates a greater appreciation for health and fitness."

In either a standing or sitting position, program participants use drumsticks and a yoga ball to drum along with the video instruction or activity director to great generational music. The goal of each class is to create a fun and comfortable environment for older adults to come together with friends and make new friends in their community while benefiting both their mind and body.

Previous participants of the program have benefited from improved memory, cognitive function, enhanced mood and reduced stress and anxiety, and a greater appreciation for fitness and health.

Added Sherbo, "Now more than ever, we're excited to bring a fun, enjoyable program that encourages safe socialization and measurable results for brain and body health."

To learn more about this and all of DrumFIT's offerings, visit drumfitclassics.com.

About DrumFIT

