Drupal Association Launches Drupal Steward Program To Increase Protection For Site Owners

PORTLAND, Ore., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Drupal Association is announcing the launch of the Drupal Steward security program, together with founding partners Acquia and Pantheon, two of the largest hosting platforms for Drupal, and major contributors to the project. This is a paid service offered to further enhance the sites built on Drupal. A portion of the proceeds from both the founding partners and the community tier are used to support the Drupal Security Team and Drupal Association.

The Drupal Steward program answers the most pressing concern that keeps CIOs/CTOs up at night - "How do I protect my sites from the next unknown vulnerability?" In today's world, a Public Service Announcement of a critical vulnerability means disruption to existing engineering roadmaps, overtime hours, and all-hands on deck waiting for a patch release so that it can be deployed before bad actors reverse engineer the vulnerability.

Drupal Steward addresses this issue by putting in place a network level mitigation strategy that prevents many of these kinds of highly critical vulnerabilities from being exploited, even before the patch has been applied. While there may be some rare vulnerabilities that cannot be mitigated with this technique - most of the highly critical vulnerabilities in Drupal's past would have been mitigated with this method.

"I am proud that we can advance Drupal's commitment to enterprise grade security," said Heather Rocker, Executive Director of the Drupal Association. "The Drupal Steward program and its security protections should give the world the confidence to build the next generation of digital experiences on open source technology."

Drupal sites hosted with the Drupal Steward Founding Partners Acquia and Pantheon will be directly protected by those partners. For sites not hosted by the Drupal Steward founding partners, Drupal site owners will be able to subscribe to the Community tier of the Drupal Steward program directly through the Drupal Association at an affordable cost, with discounts provided to clients of Drupal Association supporting partners with a record of contribution to the project in the form of time, talent, or treasure.

For complete details about the Drupal Steward program, including how to sign up - please visit https://www.drupal.org/security-team/steward

Drupal is a true open source project, leveraging the expertise of tens of thousands of developers around the world. Drupal has a proven track record for strong security practices, with a strong belief that the transparency of open source leads to more secure software.

Drupal is the open source content management software used by millions of people and organizations around the world, made possible by a community of 100,000-plus contributors and enabling more than 1.3 million users on Drupal.org. The Drupal Association is the non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the Drupal software project, fostering the community, and supporting its growth.

