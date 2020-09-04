Dry Beans Industry, Value Chain and Competition Analysis 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Beans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry beans market grew at a CAGR of 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global dry beans market is expected to grow moderately during the next five years.



The increasing demand for dry beans can be attributed to their economical price as they represent an inexpensive source of proteins, minerals, and vitamins in comparison to other pulses. The rising consumer health concerns towards the high prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders, have led to the growing adoption of vegan and gluten-free food options, such as dry beans.



Furthermore, the changing consumer shift from meat-based products to a plant-based protein diet, has further augmented the market for dry beans. Moreover, the rapid development of the food processing industry coupled with the growing popularity of bean flour in bakery products is also driving the market.



Additionally, several benefits of dry beans, such as prolonged shelf life, easy storage, high nutritional value, etc., supports the hectic consumer lifestyles and their on-the-go-food consumption patterns. Owing to this, there is an escalating demand for semi-cooked, frozen, and ready-to-eat dry bean cans and packets.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 21st Century Bean, Kelley Bean Co., Hayes Food Products Inc., Goya Food Inc., Colin Ingredients, Harmony House Foods, Inc., Eden Foods, Ruchi Foods, Garlico Industries Ltd, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global dry beans market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dry beans market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the bean type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global dry beans market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Dry Beans Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Bean Type

6.1 Pinto Beans

6.2 Black Beans

6.3 Navy Beans

6.4 Red Kidney Beans

6.5 Great Northern Beans

6.6 Other



7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

7.1 Plastic Bags

7.2 Cans

7.3 Jars

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Speciality Stores

8.3 Departmental Stores

8.4 Convenience Stores

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Households

9.2 Restaurants and Hotels

9.3 Flour Industry

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators

14.1 Key Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Price Trends



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

21st Century Bean

Kelley Bean Co.

Hayes Food Products Inc.

Goya Food Inc.

Colin Ingredients

Harmony House Foods Inc.

Eden Foods

Ruchi Foods

Garlico Industries Ltd.

