04.09.2020 00:15:00
Dry Beans Industry, Value Chain and Competition Analysis 2020-2025
DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Beans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dry beans market grew at a CAGR of 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global dry beans market is expected to grow moderately during the next five years.
The increasing demand for dry beans can be attributed to their economical price as they represent an inexpensive source of proteins, minerals, and vitamins in comparison to other pulses. The rising consumer health concerns towards the high prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders, have led to the growing adoption of vegan and gluten-free food options, such as dry beans.
Furthermore, the changing consumer shift from meat-based products to a plant-based protein diet, has further augmented the market for dry beans. Moreover, the rapid development of the food processing industry coupled with the growing popularity of bean flour in bakery products is also driving the market.
Additionally, several benefits of dry beans, such as prolonged shelf life, easy storage, high nutritional value, etc., supports the hectic consumer lifestyles and their on-the-go-food consumption patterns. Owing to this, there is an escalating demand for semi-cooked, frozen, and ready-to-eat dry bean cans and packets.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 21st Century Bean, Kelley Bean Co., Hayes Food Products Inc., Goya Food Inc., Colin Ingredients, Harmony House Foods, Inc., Eden Foods, Ruchi Foods, Garlico Industries Ltd, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global dry beans market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dry beans market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the bean type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global dry beans market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
