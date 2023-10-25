DSG has broken ground for a new facility in Butte, Montana

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Supply Group (DSG), a leading distributor of innovative products and services, proudly celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility in Butte, Montana, on October 23, 2023. This momentous occasion signifies the commencement of construction and reinforces DSG's commitment to exceptional service in the region.

Situated on the 2900 block of Washoe St, Butte, Montana, the new 60,000-square-foot facility boasts a strategic location with convenient access from Interstate 15/North & South and Interstate 90/East & West with plans to open in 2024.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including J.P. Gallagher, Chief Executive for Butte-Silver Bow; Mark Johnson, President of the Butte Chamber of Commerce; Stephanie Sorini, Executive Director of the Butte Chamber of Commerce; Bill Brandon, representing Brandon-Legg Development; Pete Carbonneau, Brian Trombley, and Matt Fornasiere, representing Oppidan; John Atkinson with AT Architecture; Pat Ryan from Apex Steel; Jay Fortune and Justin Fortune from Jay Fortune Construction; Ryan Jonart from R&R Electric. This distinguished gathering was further enriched by the presence of numerous community members and key personnel from DSG, including members of the executive and regional leadership team.

"We are thrilled to break ground on our new facility in Butte, Montana. DSG has been serving customers in the Butte market for the last three decades, and establishing this new facility is a significant step in the continued commitment to a best-in-class customer experience in this vital market. The additional capacity of this new Butte facility will provide a central distribution point for all our Montana locations and provide the opportunity to expand our offering to include electrical products. The expanded range of services will cater to electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and telecommunications, ensuring we remain a trusted partner in our customer's success." Paul Kennedy, President & CEO of DSG.

DSG is proudly independent and one of the most diverse wholesale distributors of innovative products and solutions for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water, and well. DSG is a 100% employee owned company with more than 1,000 employee-owners in more than 54 locations across eight states; Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. To learn more about DSG and its comprehensive range of services, please visit www.dsgsupply.com.

