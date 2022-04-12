|
12.04.2022 14:15:03
DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 April 2022
On 12 April 2022 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 11 April 2022 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below.
The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in easyJet of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to £150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares.
For further details, please contact:
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|155231
|EQS News ID:
|1326513
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu easyJet plcmehr Analysen
|13:39
|easyJet Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13:28
|easyJet Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:36
|easyJet Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:14
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.22
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:39
|easyJet Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13:28
|easyJet Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:36
|easyJet Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:14
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.22
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:39
|easyJet Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13:28
|easyJet Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:36
|easyJet Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.03.22
|easyJet Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.03.22
|easyJet Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.12.21
|easyJet Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.06.21
|easyJet Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.11.20
|easyJet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.10.20
|easyJet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.20
|easyJet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:14
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.22
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.22
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.03.22
|easyJet Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.03.22
|easyJet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|easyJet plc
|6,56
|-0,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen und Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen fester -- ATX im Minus -- DAX reduziert Verluste -- Asiens Handel endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Dienstagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX erobert eine wichtige psychologische Marke zurück. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Dienstag Gewinne. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigte sich am Dienstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.