01.11.2022 07:51:01
DSM Q3 Adj. EBITDA, Sales Rise, Margin Down; Cuts FY22 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Royal DSM N.V. (RDSMY.PK), a Dutch health, nutrition, and materials company, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter adjusted EBITDA grew 3 percent to 356 million euros from last year's 347 million euros.
Adjusted EBITDA margin, meanwhile, dropped to 16.3% from 19% last year.
Sales for the quarter climbed 20 percent to 2.18 billion euros from last year's 1.82 billion euros, with 2 percent increase in price.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company lowered its outlook, and now expects its adjusted EBITDA for Continuing Operations to increase by a low-single digits.
Previously, DSM expected to deliver a high-single digit Adjusted EBITDA increase.
Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs, said, "commented: "Market demand remained resilient across our three businesses in a challenging macro-economic environment.... Given the positive structural long-term drivers of our business, underpinned by progress on our strong pipeline of innovations, we are confident in the mid-term financial targets for DSM."
