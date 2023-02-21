Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 09:42:37

DSV, 1018 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1018

On 2 February 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1013. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 2 February 2023 until 26 April 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 ("MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-7159,200 1,260.00 200,591,706
8:13 February 202315,000 1,279.98 19,199,700
9:14 February 202332,000 1,284.56 41,105,920
10:15 February 202320,000 1,278.84 25,576,800
11:16 February 202320,000 1,286.11 25,722,200
12:17 February 202315,000 1,286.30 19,294,500
Accumulated trading for days 1-12261,200 1,269.11 331,490,826

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 2,524,764 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.15% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


