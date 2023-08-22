Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.08.2023 10:40:40

DSV, 1052 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1052

On 25 July 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1047. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 25 July 2023 until 23 October 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million, and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.28% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 ("MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-14689,034 1,348.02 928,833,494
15:14 August 202350,000 1,323.85 66,192,500
16:15 August 202375,000 1,311.87 98,390,250
17:16 August 202345,000 1,317.06 59,267,700
18:17 August 202367,433 1,316.71 88,789,706
19:18 August 202375,000 1,309.54 98,215,500
Accumulated trading for days 1-191,001,467 1,337.73 1,339,689,150

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,286,237 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.87% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DSV A-Smehr Nachrichten