12.09.2023 12:16:46

DSV, 1055 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1055

On 25 July 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1047. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 25 July 2023 until 23 October 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million, and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.28% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 ("MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-291,533,967 1,329.02 2,038,667,335
30:4 September 202354,000 1,316.03 71,065,620
31:5 September 202354,000 1,291.76 69,755,040
32:6 September 202354,000 1,294.01 69,876,540
33:7 September 202353,000 1,295.66 68,669,980
34:8 September 202351,000 1,297.84 66,189,840
Accumulated trading for days 1-341,799,967 1,324.59 2.384,224,355

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 7,003,487 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.20% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


13.06.22 DSV A-S Buy UBS AG

