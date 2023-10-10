DSV, 1059 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1059

On 25 July 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1047. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 25 July 2023 until 23 October 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million, and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.28% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 ("MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-49 2,458,835 1,318.66 3,242,377,227 50: 2 October 2023 51,000 1,308.69 66,743,190 51: 3 October 2023 40,165 1,299.64 52,200,041 52: 4 October 2023 52,000 1,287.18 66,933,360 53: 5 October 2023 13,000 1,287.92 16,742,960 54: 6 October 2023 45,000 1,302.90 58,630,500 Accumulated trading for days 1-54 2,660,000 1,317.15 3,503,627,278

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 7,855,770 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.59% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

DSV A/S

DSV A/S

