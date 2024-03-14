DSV, 1096 - Annual General Meeting of DSV A/S 14 March 2024

Company Announcement No. 1096

The Annual General Meeting of DSV A/S was held today.

Agenda and resolutions

1. Report of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board on the Company's activities in 2023

The report was not subject for voting. The Annual General Meeting took note of the report.

2. Presentation of the 2023 Annual Report with the audit report for adoption

The 2023 Annual Report was approved.

3. Resolution on application of profits or covering of losses as per the adopted 2023 Annual Report

The Board of Directors’ proposal for application of the profit of the year, including the proposal for a dividend of DKK 7.00 per share to be paid out, was approved.

4. Approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2024

It was approved that the basic fee for remuneration of the Board of Directors will be DKK 600,000 in 2024.

5. Presentation and approval of the 2023 Remuneration Report

At the advisory vote on the 2023 Remuneration Report the report was approved.

6. Election of members for the Board of Directors

Thomas Plenborg, Jørgen Møller, Marie-Louise Aamund, Beat Walti, Niels Smedegaard, Tarek Sultan Al-Essa, Benedikte Leroy and Helle Østergaard Kristiansen were re-elected as the proposed 8 members of the Board.

7. Election of auditor(s)

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (CVR.no. 33 77 12 31) was elected auditors for both financial and sustainability reporting purposes of the Company.

8. Proposed resolutions

8.1 Reduction of the share capital and amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association

The proposed resolution to reduce the share capital after awaiting customary creditor notice and to amend Article 3 of the Articles of Association accordingly was adopted.

8.2 Authorisation to acquire treasury shares

The Board of Directors was granted authority to procure that the Company acquires treasury shares of a nominal value of up to DKK 21,400,000 during the next five years, corresponding to 10 per cent of the share capital provided that the Company's portfolio of treasury shares does not exceed 10 per cent of the Company’s share capital at any time.

8.3 Indemnification program

8.3.a Adoption of indemnification program

The Board of Directors’ proposal to adopt an indemnification program covering the members of the Board of

Directors was approved.

8.3.b Amendment of the Articles of Association

The proposed resolution to add a new Article 23 of the Articles of Association to ensure adequate awareness about the indemnification program was adopted.

8.4 Shareholder proposal on reporting on human rights and labour rights

The shareholder proposal on reporting on human rights and labour rights was adopted.

Attachment