26.03.2024 11:59:13

DSV, 1098 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1098

On 1 February 2024, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1087. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 1 February 2024 until 23 April 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,000 million, and no more than 1,700,000 shares, corresponding to 0.78% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 ("MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction priceAmount DKK
      
Accumulated trading for days 1-32736,710 1,139.87839,754,910
33:18 March 202420,037 1,043.1020,900,595
34:19 March 20247,000 1,040.317,282,170
35:20 March 20247,000 1,064.327,450,240
36:21 March 20245,000 1,095.605,478,000
37:22 March 20246,000 1,107.416,644,460
Accumulated trading for days 1-37781,747 1,135.29887,510,375

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 10,462,495 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.78% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

