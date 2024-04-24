|
24.04.2024 07:30:53
DSV, 1103 - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT Q1 2024
Company Announcement No. 1103
Selected key figures and ratios for the period 1 January – 31 March 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q1 2023
|Key figures (DKKm)
|Revenue
|38,340
|40,954
|Gross profit
|10,265
|11,391
|Operating profit (EBIT) before special items
|3,641
|4,672
|Profit for the period
|2,393
|3,287
|Adjusted earnings for the period
|2,463
|3,340
|Ratios
|Conversion ratio
|35.5%
|41.0%
|Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12 months
|55.3
|76.9
Jens H. Lund, Group CEO: "In a normalising market, we are off to a good start delivering strong financial results in the first quarter of 2024, and I am particularly satisfied that we are gaining market shares in all three divisions. We have also completed the leadership changes, the organisation has settled, and together with the new and experienced leadership team we will concentrate our efforts on executing on our strategy, with particular focus on our customers.”
Outlook for 2024
We maintain our outlook for 2024 as announced in the 2023 Annual Report:
- Operating profit (EBIT) before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 15,000-17,000 million.
- The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24%.
Share buyback
A separate company announcement about a new share buyback programme of DKK 1,000 million will be issued today. The programme starts 24 April 2024 and will run until 23 July 2024.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87, sebastian.rosborg@dsv.com
Media: For media enquiries, please contact press@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DSV A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
23.04.24
|Ausblick: DSV A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: DSV A-S legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.24
|Ausblick: DSV A-S stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: DSV A-S zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)