17.05.2024 13:00:34
DSV, 1110 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
Company Announcement No. 1110
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed DSV A/S that the total shares according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act of DSV A/S held by BlackRock, Inc. as of 14 May 2024 correspond to below 5% of the entire share capital and below 5% of the voting rights of DSV A/S.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87, sebastian.rosborg@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment
