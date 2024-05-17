DSV, 1110 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Announcement No. 1110



Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed DSV A/S that the total shares according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act of DSV A/S held by BlackRock, Inc. as of 14 May 2024 correspond to below 5% of the entire share capital and below 5% of the voting rights of DSV A/S.

Investor Relations: Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87, sebastian.rosborg@dsv.com

