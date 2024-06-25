25.06.2024 13:33:00

DSV, 1117 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1117

On 24 April 2024, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1104. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 24 April 2024 until 23 July 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,000 million, and no more than 1,700,000 shares, corresponding to 0.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 ("MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-34651,100 1,040.69 677,596,050
35:17 June 20244,000 1,077.82 4,311,280
36:18 June 20243,000 1,080.38 3,241,140
37:19 June 202482,438 1,058.67 87,274,637
38:20 June20243,000 1,064.47 3,193,410
39:21 June 20243,562 1,057.86 3,768,097
Accumulated trading for days 1-39747,100 1,043.21 779,384,615

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,052,944 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.83% of the total number of issued shares of 214,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Investor Relations, Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

