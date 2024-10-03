Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
03.10.2024 17:33:01

DSV, 1135 - TRADING UPDATE FOR Q3 2024 AND NARROWING FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2024

Company Announcement No. 1135

DSV A/S hereby releases preliminary unaudited earnings estimates for the third quarter of 2024 and is narrowing the guidance range for 2024.

DKKmQ3 2024Q3 2023YTD September 2024YTD September 2023
EBIT before special itemsApprox. 4,4004,396Approx. 12,15013,773


Narrowing the financial outlook for 2024:

Based on the preliminary earnings estimates for the first nine months of 2024 and our expectations for the rest of the year, we are narrowing the full-year EBIT guidance for 2024 as follows:

   • EBIT before special items is now expected to be in the range of DKK 16,000-17,000 million (previously DKK 15,500-17,000 million).

We expect to publish the Q3 2024 interim results on 23 October 2024.

Contacts DSV

Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,
DSV

Attachment


