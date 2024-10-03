|
03.10.2024 17:33:01
DSV, 1135 - TRADING UPDATE FOR Q3 2024 AND NARROWING FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2024
Company Announcement No. 1135
DSV A/S hereby releases preliminary unaudited earnings estimates for the third quarter of 2024 and is narrowing the guidance range for 2024.
|DKKm
|Q3 2024
|Q3 2023
|YTD September 2024
|YTD September 2023
|EBIT before special items
|Approx. 4,400
|4,396
|Approx. 12,150
|13,773
Narrowing the financial outlook for 2024:
Based on the preliminary earnings estimates for the first nine months of 2024 and our expectations for the rest of the year, we are narrowing the full-year EBIT guidance for 2024 as follows:
• EBIT before special items is now expected to be in the range of DKK 16,000-17,000 million (previously DKK 15,500-17,000 million).
We expect to publish the Q3 2024 interim results on 23 October 2024.
Contacts DSV
Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV
Attachment
