DSV, 1135 - TRADING UPDATE FOR Q3 2024 AND NARROWING FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2024

Company Announcement No. 1135



DSV A/S hereby releases preliminary unaudited earnings estimates for the third quarter of 2024 and is narrowing the guidance range for 2024.

DKKm Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YTD September 2024 YTD September 2023 EBIT before special items Approx. 4,400 4,396 Approx. 12,150 13,773



Narrowing the financial outlook for 2024:

Based on the preliminary earnings estimates for the first nine months of 2024 and our expectations for the rest of the year, we are narrowing the full-year EBIT guidance for 2024 as follows:

• EBIT before special items is now expected to be in the range of DKK 16,000-17,000 million (previously DKK 15,500-17,000 million).

We expect to publish the Q3 2024 interim results on 23 October 2024.

Contacts DSV

Investor Relations

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com

Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV

Attachment