DSV – Q1 2023 analyst conference call
We expect to release the Q1 2023 results of DSV A/S in the morning of 27 April 2023. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CEST.
At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group COO Jens Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the Q1 2023 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: 27 April 2023
Time: 11:00 am CEST
To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Go to investor.dsv.com or https://dsv-events.eventcdn.net/events/interim-report-first-quarter-2023
b. Conference call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:
DK: +45 78 76 84 90
UK: +44 (0) 203 769 6819
US: +1 646 787 0157
(PIN 882 686)
We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com
Media
Christian Krogslund, tel. +45 43 20 41 28, christian.krogslund@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment
