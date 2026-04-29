DSV Q1 Earnings Rise; Reiterates FY26 EBIT Outlook

(RTTNews) - DSV A/S (DSV.CO), a Danish transport and logistics company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

The company said performance was impacted by the escalating Middle East conflict, disrupting supply chains, particularly in Air & Sea, but earnings increased, supported by Schenker contribution and strong Contract Logistics performance.

For the first quarter, comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the company increased to DKK 3.34 billion from DKK 1.31 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were DKK 6.8 versus DKK 11.9 last year.

Operating profit or EBIT jumped to DKK 4.86 billion from DKK 3.86 billion in the prior year.

Revenue surged to DKK 70.42 billion from SKK 41.68 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company said that the full-year 2026 outlook remains unchanged.

Looking ahead, the company expects EBIT before special items in the range of DKK 23 billion to DKK 25.5 billion in 2026, including synergies from Schenker.

The company expects special items related to transaction and integration costs of around DKK 6.5 billion.

The company expects the effective tax rate to remain elevated at approximately 28% in 2026 due to the ongoing integration of Schenker.

On Tuesday, DSV closed trading 0.39% higher at DKK 1,665.50 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.