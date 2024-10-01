Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
01.10.2024 14:36:16

DSV – Q3 2024 analyst conference call

We expect to release the Q3 2024 results of DSV A/S in the morning of 23 October 2024. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CEST.

At the call, Group CEO Jens H. Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the Q3 2024 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date:                 23 October 2024
Time:                 11:00 am CEST

To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:
      a.   Webcast

Go to investor.dsv.com or https://dsv-events.eventcdn.net/events/interim-financial-report-third-quarter-2024

      b.   Conference call

            Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

            DK: +45 78 76 84 90
            UK: +44 (0) 203 769 6819
            US: +1 646 787 0157
            (PIN: 882 686)

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


