DSV – Q3 2024 analyst conference call
We expect to release the Q3 2024 results of DSV A/S in the morning of 23 October 2024. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CEST.
At the call, Group CEO Jens H. Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the Q3 2024 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: 23 October 2024
Time: 11:00 am CEST
To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Go to investor.dsv.com or https://dsv-events.eventcdn.net/events/interim-financial-report-third-quarter-2024
b. Conference call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:
DK: +45 78 76 84 90
UK: +44 (0) 203 769 6819
US: +1 646 787 0157
(PIN: 882 686)
We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
